Rs 1.77 crore found inside West Bengal school as police probe fund misuse complaint

A massive stash of cash was allegedly found inside the office vault of Kanchrapara Harnett English Medium School. (Photo: Special arrangement)

An alleged financial scam at a private school in Kanchrapara in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district has come to light after the local police seized Rs 1.77 crore in unaccounted cash, along with computer systems and incriminating documents, from its premises.

The Bizpur police launched the investigation into Kanchrapara Harnett English Medium School following allegations of embezzlement, cheating, and misappropriation of institutional funds.

Senior police officials confirmed that two people—the school’s accountant and junior accountant—have been detained and are being questioned.

On Wednesday, Dasan Chandra, acting on behalf of Principal Bikash Chandra Pal, filed a complaint with the Bizpur police station, naming Kamal Adhikary, Goutam Ghosh Dastidar, school accountant Abhik Kumar Nag, and Sayan Pal.