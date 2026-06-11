Rs 1.77 crore found inside West Bengal school as police probe fund misuse complaint

The police were investigating allegations of embezzlement, cheating, and misuse of funds at Kanchrapara Harnett English Medium School. Two people have been detained.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataJun 11, 2026 12:55 PM IST
West Bengal Kanchrapara school cashA massive stash of cash was allegedly found inside the office vault of Kanchrapara Harnett English Medium School. (Photo: Special arrangement)
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An alleged financial scam at a private school in Kanchrapara in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district has come to light after the local police seized Rs 1.77 crore in unaccounted cash, along with computer systems and incriminating documents, from its premises.

The Bizpur police launched the investigation into Kanchrapara Harnett English Medium School following allegations of embezzlement, cheating, and misappropriation of institutional funds.

Senior police officials confirmed that two people—the school’s accountant and junior accountant—have been detained and are being questioned.

On Wednesday, Dasan Chandra, acting on behalf of Principal Bikash Chandra Pal, filed a complaint with the Bizpur police station, naming Kamal Adhikary, Goutam Ghosh Dastidar, school accountant Abhik Kumar Nag, and Sayan Pal.

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Police sources said the school was reportedly losing money, raising concerns about its management. When Nag was asked to open the office vault in front of the complainant and other staff, a huge stash of cash was allegedly found.

Following the written complaint, the Bizpur police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), on charges including criminal breach of trust, criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, or agent, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, extortion, etc.

“The allegations are serious, and an investigation is on to trace the trail of misappropriated funds,” a police officer stated.

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Meanwhile, authorities said that the allegations outlined in the FIR are currently being verified, and no formal statement has been issued yet by or against the four people named in the complaint.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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