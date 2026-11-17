An autorickshaw driver in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal was bludgeoned to death allegedly by his long-time friend following a drunken brawl.

Residents of the Rabindranagar area in Kamarhati municipality in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area alerted the police on Monday morning after they noticed the legs of a man sticking out of the drain.

The police found the man to be dead and identified the victim as Santosh Karmakar, 35, an e-rickshaw driver. According to police sources, officials noticed muddy footprints from the drain when they went to recover the body, which ultimately led them to the alleged killer, Subhash Das, a longtime friend of the family and a resident of the same locality.