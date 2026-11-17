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An autorickshaw driver in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal was bludgeoned to death allegedly by his long-time friend following a drunken brawl.
Residents of the Rabindranagar area in Kamarhati municipality in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area alerted the police on Monday morning after they noticed the legs of a man sticking out of the drain.
The police found the man to be dead and identified the victim as Santosh Karmakar, 35, an e-rickshaw driver. According to police sources, officials noticed muddy footprints from the drain when they went to recover the body, which ultimately led them to the alleged killer, Subhash Das, a longtime friend of the family and a resident of the same locality.
According to residents, Das and Karmakar used to meet regularly for drinking sessions at an isolated spot in the locality.
The local police have already arrested Das, who had allegedly confessed to the murder during interrogation.
The forensic team reached the spot on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the police, an argument broke out between the two friends while they were drinking at their common spot in the neighbourhood. The verbal spat soon escalated into a physical altercation, and in a fit of rage, Das took a heavy stone and repeatedly struck Santosh on his head and face. A bleeding Santosh collapsed at the spot.
Das then allegedly dumped the body into a nearby drain before fleeing.
Karmakar is survived by wife Krishna and one-year-old daughter and mother.
Demanding strict punishment for the accused, Krishna said, “I lost my husband. My daughter will never know what a father is like. My mother-in-law lost her child at this age. I want justice.”
Meanwhile, a senior police officer stated that they are investigating other angles of the enmity between the two.