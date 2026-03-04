2.5 hours to 45 minutes: How new signal-free Kalyani Expressway is transforming commuting in Kolkata

The gruelling two-and-a-half-hour commute between Kolkata and the industrial hub of Kalyani has officially come to an end. In a landmark infrastructure milestone for West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the upgraded 44.2-km Kalyani Expressway on March 2, transforming a notorious traffic bottleneck into a seamless, high-speed corridor.

What was once a slow crawl through the congested stretches of North 24 Parganas is now a swift 40 to 45-minute journey, offering a massive reprieve for daily commuters, commercial freight, and medical emergency vehicles.

Executed by the West Bengal Highway Development Corporation Ltd (WBHDCL) at an investment of Rs 2,500 crore, the 4/6-lane “super highway” is designed to completely bypass heavy urban congestion in areas like Barasat, Birati, and Madhyamgram.