2.5 hours to 45 minutes: How new signal-free Kalyani Expressway is transforming commuting in Kolkata
This expressway bypasses major bottlenecks like Barasat and Madhyamgram, providing a vital "green corridor" to AIIMS Kalyani and a direct link between the Belgharia Expressway and the northern industrial hub.
The gruelling two-and-a-half-hour commute between Kolkata and the industrial hub of Kalyani has officially come to an end. In a landmark infrastructure milestone for West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the upgraded 44.2-km Kalyani Expressway on March 2, transforming a notorious traffic bottleneck into a seamless, high-speed corridor.
What was once a slow crawl through the congested stretches of North 24 Parganas is now a swift 40 to 45-minute journey, offering a massive reprieve for daily commuters, commercial freight, and medical emergency vehicles.
Executed by the West Bengal Highway Development Corporation Ltd (WBHDCL) at an investment of Rs 2,500 crore, the 4/6-lane “super highway” is designed to completely bypass heavy urban congestion in areas like Barasat, Birati, and Madhyamgram.
Key infrastructure highlights
21 new flyovers: Spanning nearly 24 km, these structures ensure a signal-free experience.
Nimta-Belgharia link: A 1.5-km elevated connector that links the airport-bound Belgharia Expressway directly to the Kalyani corridor.
Medical ‘green corridor’: The route drastically slashes transit time to AIIMS Kalyani, providing life-saving access for patients travelling from the city.
Strategic connectivity: The highway integrates with State Highways 1 and 2 and provides a direct link to NH-12 via the Kapa-Barajaguli corridor.
Story continues below this ad
Bypassing bottlenecks
For years, commercial vehicles heading toward North Bengal, the North-Eastern states, and Bangladesh were held up by the narrow, densely populated stretches of BT Road and Jessore Road. The new expressway offers a high-efficiency alternative, allowing freight to move without the traditional “stop-and-go” delays of suburban Kolkata.
Beyond transit, the corridor is acting as a catalyst for economic growth. Residential projects, industrial zones, and educational hubs—including Kalyani University—are seeing a surge in development as the distance between the satellite town and the capital effectively shrinks.
The project is being rolled out in two strategic phases, focusing on the stretch from Nimta to Muragacha and moving upward to Kampa.
Looking ahead, the expressway’s utility will expand even further with the completion of the second Ishwar Gupta Setu. This extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the Hooghly River will create a 6-lane link between the industrial centres of Hooghly and the Kalyani corridor, forming a comprehensive regional grid.
Story continues below this ad
“This corridor is not just a road; it is a vital lifeline that streamlines access from the airport to the northern suburbs, ensuring that the region’s economy can finally move at ahigh speed,” said an official.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More