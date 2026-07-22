‘If Didi doesn’t understand reality, she’ll destroy TMC’: Party MP Kalyan Banerjee criticises Mamata

Kalyan Banerjee claimed he was publicly insulted at the Martyrs' Day rally and urged Mamata Banerjee to return to the streets instead of relying on advisers. (Express Photo/Partha Paul)

A fresh controversy has erupted within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after party MP Kalyan Banerjee publicly criticised party chief Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee Wednesday, a day after a showdown with her at the Martyrs Day rally.

However, the Sreempore MP maintained that his loyalty remains with Mamata Banerjee. “If Didi does not understand the real situation, then she will destroy the party with her own hands,” he said.

Talking to reporters, Kalyan Banerjee also launched a fresh attack on Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC’s national general secretary.

“Abhishek is only commuting between Kalighat and home. It will not work. If Didi only keeps saying ‘Abhishek, Abhishek’, it will be difficult. Didi needs to change herself. The party Didi has built will come to an end.”