‘If Didi doesn’t understand reality, she’ll destroy TMC’: Party MP Kalyan Banerjee criticises Mamata

A fresh controversy has erupted within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after party MP Kalyan Banerjee publicly criticised party chief Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee Wednesday, a day after a showdown with her at the Martyrs Day rally.
However, the Sreempore MP maintained that his loyalty remains with Mamata Banerjee. “If Didi does not understand the real situation, then she will destroy the party with her own hands,” he said.
Talking to reporters, Kalyan Banerjee also launched a fresh attack on Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC’s national general secretary.
“Abhishek is only commuting between Kalighat and home. It will not work. If Didi only keeps saying ‘Abhishek, Abhishek’, it will be difficult. Didi needs to change herself. The party Didi has built will come to an end.”
He said grassroots workers want the leader herself to take to the streets. “The women in the party are saying, ‘Tell Didi to come out.”
‘I am not like the other leaders’
Kalyan Banerjee also said he has been with Mamata Banerjee since the beginning.
“I entered politics because I love Didi. But in times of happiness, Sudip, Chandrima, and Bobby (Firhad Hakim) became Didi’s favourites. Yet it is true that during the difficult time of the RG Kar incident, a section wanted to remove Didi from the post of Chief Minister. Only Kunal (Ghosh) and I stood firmly by her then,” he said.
“If Didi thinks that whatever Abhishek says will be the final word, then that will not happen. Didi may express displeasure toward me in public, but that will not be acceptable either. I am not like the other 80 or 20 leaders. I will continue the fight against the BJP from within this party.”
The senior TMC leader also referred to the Martyrs’ Day event, when he and Mamata engaged in a verbal duel, reportedly over exceeding his allotted speaking time, and he left the stage and the rally.
“Yesterday, seeing the crowd at the programme, Didi insulted me again. The party formed by Didi will come to an end one day. She has to understand the reality.”
He claimed that he had to stop his speech after Abhishek Banerjee came to the stage. “Later, after taking Didi’s permission, I spoke again. But before I could finish my speech, I was publicly and insultingly stopped.”
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More