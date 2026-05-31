Kalyan Banerjee alleges head injury in stone pelting day after assault on fellow TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee staged a sit-in protest on Sunday morning, alleging that he was attacked and injured while arriving at the Chanditala police station to submit a memorandum against the arrest and detention of party workers.

The incident comes just a day after TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee faced assault in Sonarpur. Kalyan Banerjee claimed that stones were pelted at him during a demonstration, causing a head injury that knocked him down. Holding a handkerchief to his head, the MP sat on the road in protest directly in front of the police station, accusing the police of inaction and urging the public to join his demonstration.

“MPs are being targeted, especially those who maintain that they will continue to fight for the TMC,” Kalyan Banerjee said. “I was coming alone; there was no one with me. BJP members used abusive language and hit me on the head with a deuce ball. My head is bleeding… Now people will decide whether it is right or wrong that MPs are being continuously targeted.”

Following the incident, Banerjee filed a complaint at the Chanditala police station. However, Hooghly rural police superintendent Kumar Sunny Raj said that the initial inquiry showed no physical altercation had taken place. The SP said that a complaint had been received, an investigation was underway, and relevant video footage was being reviewed to ascertain the facts.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar questioned the authenticity of the attack while condemning violence. “We condemn such incidents as no violence is acceptable in a democracy,” Majumdar said.

“However, he (Kalyan Banerjee) had previously given jobs only to his close aides, and there is deep resentment among the public. Let the police investigate. It won’t be a surprise if the investigation reveals this was orchestrated by someone from their own party or a rival faction within the TMC.”

The tension began when Kalyan Banerjee arrived at the Chanditala police station accompanied by local TMC workers to protest the ongoing arrest and alleged harassment of party cadres across the state. Upon his arrival, a group of demonstrators reportedly waved black flags and raised slogans of “chor, chor” (thief, thief) against the MP.

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Banerjee claimed that amidst the chaos, stones were hurled at him from a distance, hitting his head, which prompted him and his supporters to block the road outside the police station.