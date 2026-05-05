From earning Rs 4,000 as a house help to the Bengal Assembly: Meet BJP MLA Kalita Majhi

Kalita Majhi’s victory stands out as one of the highlights of the BJP’s sweeping win in West Bengal. A domestic help, Kalita, got a second chance when the BJP named her as its candidate in Ausgram in the state’s Purba Bardhaman district. The gamble paid off on Monday when the 37-year-old defeated Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Shyama Prasanna Lohar by 12,535 votes.
“I am very happy, and I am grateful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept faith in me. Today, I can gift him this win,” Kalita said, speaking to The Indian Express over the phone. “My main focus will be to work for the development of the backward classes, and to ensure that proper roads and drinking water reach everyone’s homes. I will also work for the development of the youth and the safety and security of women,” she added.
Kalita, who used to work as a domestic help in two houses and earn Rs 4,000 a month, is a resident of Majhpukur Par in Ward No 3 of Guskara Municipality. She stays with her husband, Subrata Majhi, a plumber, and her son, who has appeared for his Class 12 exams.
In active politics for more than 10 years now, Kalita’s life changed when the BJP gave her a ticket to contest the 2021 Assembly elections from Ausgram, which is a part of the Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency and a Scheduled Caste reserved seat.
In 2021, TMC candidate Abhedananda Thander won the Ausgram seat with 1,00,392 votes. Kalita came second with 88,577 votes. This time around, Kalita secured 1,07,692 votes.
Kalita said that after her name was announced in the first list of BJP candidates, she took a month off from work to focus on campaigning. “The families in the homes where I have worked for so many years are very happy. They blessed me. They always stood by me whenever I needed them; now, they are very happy for me,” she said.
Being a domestic help has helped her understand the basic issues of the common man and the sufferings of the poor in her constituency, she said, adding that her focus is to build a hospital to help people in her village, who have to travel to the main Burdwan town to get medical facilities. From encouraging the use of solar panels to generate electricity and infrastructure development to generating employment opportunities, Kalita listed a slew of priorities.
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“I also want central government schemes to be implemented in West Bengal. All of us have the right to have a secure roof over our heads. I will introduce the PM’s housing scheme and build homes and toilets,” said Kalita.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More