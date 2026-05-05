From earning Rs 4,000 as a house help to the Bengal Assembly: Meet BJP MLA Kalita Majhi

Kalita Majhi said her son (right), who has appeared for his Class 12 exams, and husband Subrata Majhi, a plumber, are proud of her achievement. (Photo credit: Kalita Majhi)

Kalita Majhi’s victory stands out as one of the highlights of the BJP’s sweeping win in West Bengal. A domestic help, Kalita, got a second chance when the BJP named her as its candidate in Ausgram in the state’s Purba Bardhaman district. The gamble paid off on Monday when the 37-year-old defeated Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Shyama Prasanna Lohar by 12,535 votes.

“I am very happy, and I am grateful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept faith in me. Today, I can gift him this win,” Kalita said, speaking to The Indian Express over the phone. “My main focus will be to work for the development of the backward classes, and to ensure that proper roads and drinking water reach everyone’s homes. I will also work for the development of the youth and the safety and security of women,” she added.