Kalimpong woman dies aboard Shramik Special from Delhi

A 51-year-old woman from Dalapchand in the state’s Kalimpong district died in a Shramik Special train on Wednesday while on her way home from Delhi.

Kipa Sherpa boarded the train from Delhi. She was travelling with her two daughters, son-in-law and granddaughter. When the train was in Uttar Pradesh, Sherpa fell ill. She died before the train reached Etawah station.

The family was deboarded in Etawah along with the body around 11 pm, and an autopsy was conducted the following day.

Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) Chairperson Anit Thapa and the District Magistrate of Kalimpong are in touch with their counterparts in Etawah. According to GTA officials, an ambulance and a vehicle have been provided to bring the family and the body to Siliguri.

The GTA has announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh for Sherpa’s kin.

“We are continuously in touch with the family members and making every effort to bring back the family and body of the woman,” said a GTA official.

