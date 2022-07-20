Kalimpong school band performs at Swiss fest, makes history

FOR THE 21 band members of Kumudini Homes, a government school in Kalimpong in the Himalayan hills of West Bengal, it is a moment of pride and a dream come true as they play along with the top military bands from across the world at the prestigious Basel Tattoo in Switzerland.

“It is still not sinking in… I’m pinching myself. I haven’t visited cities in India, and performing in a foreign land and staying here seems like a dream,” 17-year-old Subham Chhetri, who plays the pipe in his school band, said over the phone from Basel, a city on the Rhine river dotted with medieval and modern era buildings.

Subham’s father works as a mason and lives in Nok Dara village in Kalimpong.

“We are poor people. It is a matter of great pride that my son is performing in Switzerland. He has been training since he was in Class 7. We had to buy a trolley bag for him and also gave him some cash for any emergency. Almost every child in my village now wants to learn music instruments. After all, who wouldn’t want to see Switzerland?” said his father Rohit ‘Rufus’ Chhetri.

Subham isn’t the only one. A thrilled 17-year-old Sabin Rai, who plays bagpipe in his band, also spent several sleepless nights before he reached the European town. “We were excited to come here, but when we reached here, we realised that our instruments are not of the same quality that bands from Scotland have. Although people are appreciating our performances, our instruments are not creating sounds like their bands,” Sabin said.

The pipes and drums band of Kumudini Homes, a government higher secondary school in Kalimpong, were invited by the Swiss Federal Department of Defence to perform at Basel Tattoo, an annual military tattoo show that features international military bands, display teams, popular musicians and tattoo formations. It is the second largest event of its kind in the world after the famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The 2022 edition of the festival began on July 15 and will conclude on July 23.

The journey from the rural parts of Kalimpong in West Bengal to Switzerland was not easy for the 21 members of the band. It required dedication and routine practice of four-five hours daily, said their schoolteacher and mentor Priyadarshini Lama, who is also in Switzerland with the band members.

Speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, Lama recalled how 12 years ago he started to train students at Kumudini Homes without an inkling that one day his team would create history by becoming the first Indian band to perform at Basel Tattoo.

Lama said that when he joined Kumudini Homes as a commerce teacher, he was only 21 years old, but his keen interest in playing music instruments grew and he started training his students after school hours.

“It is a dream-come-true moment for all of us. Suddenly, life has taken us in a different direction… Those who are playing here at Basel Tattoo are among the best in the world. Our entire journey, from selection to finally making it for the festival, sounds like a script of a movie,” Lama said.

“We were first invited in 2019, but soon the Covid-19 pandemic struck and it was postponed. We got the invite again and I had sleepless nights arranging everyone’s documents… their passports, visa etc. Life is challenging in the hills. There are issues with the internet and sometimes there is no electricity. Our tickets were booked on June 10 but the airline cancelled the flight. With the help of our local BJP MP Raju Bista, we arrived in Munich on July 12. Here, people thought we wouldn’t be able to reach, but finally when we did, they were surprised and gave us a warm welcome… It was a proud moment for me and my team,” said Lama.

“However, our instruments are of poor quality. The tone and the sound that these instruments make are of not of good quality. Our uniform, too, doesn’t match the quality of those of other bands. I wish the government could fund us or give us instruments of high quality for such events on the global stage,” said Lama, adding their hard work is paying off.

“…people here (in Basel) have been excited about our performance. In fact, we were told that we are among the top three bands at Basel Tattoo,” Lama said over the phone.

For Alex Lepcha, who has been a member of the band for the past several years, performing on the same stage with world-renowned bands from Scotland was one thing he had never imagined in his life. “We love music… Music is like a stress-buster for us as life in the hills is not easy. It feels great that our band is the talk of the town now,” Alex said.

Netizens across India and even political leaders in the hills were taken by surprise after the news of the performance spread. Since then, videos of the band’s performances in Switzerland and in Kalimpong have been doing the rounds on social media, bringing a new-found fame to them.

“When mountain music plays, the whole world takes note. The Kumudini Homes students have enthralled everyone at the Basel Tattoo with their awe inspiring music… I congratulate the team and thank them for making a name for our region across the world,” tweeted Raju Bista, BJP MP.

Vikram Rai, a research scholar and Assistant Professor at the mass communication department of St Joseph’s College in Darjeeling, has been sharing videos of the band’s performance on social media.

Along with bagpipe formation, the band also performed the famous ‘Khukri Dance’ at Basel.

“It is a proud moment for us and we must encourage these young students from Kalimpong… The Gorkhas are known for their valour and patriotism, and with their performance, the boys have given the nation an identity in an international event through their music,” said Rai.