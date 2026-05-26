Rift in TMC? MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, 2 MLAs attend BJP government meeting

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had taken moral responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the Barasat region, and appealed to Mamata Banerjee to rely on veteran party workers rather than external consultants. (Photo: FB@KakoliGhoshDastidarMP)

Days after she revolted against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership, party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Tuesday attended an administrative meeting held by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Two TMC MLAs also joined the meeting held at Kalyani in Nadia district.

“It is not any party programme. It is an administrative programme, and administration is for all,” Dastidar said before entering the meeting.

BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh toed the same line. “This government is not only for the BJP; this government is for all. So, Opposition should have some space in democracy,” Ghosh said.

After he became the West Bengal chief minister, Adhikari had announced in the Legislative Assembly that representatives of the Opposition would be invited to all administrative meetings so they could share their experiences.