Rift in TMC? MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, 2 MLAs attend BJP government meeting

3 min readKolkataUpdated: May 26, 2026 01:32 PM IST
TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had taken moral responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the Barasat region, and appealed to Mamata Banerjee to rely on veteran party workers rather than external consultants. (Photo: FB@KakoliGhoshDastidarMP)
Days after she revolted against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership, party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Tuesday attended an administrative meeting held by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Two TMC MLAs also joined the meeting held at Kalyani in Nadia district.
“It is not any party programme. It is an administrative programme, and administration is for all,” Dastidar said before entering the meeting.
BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh toed the same line. “This government is not only for the BJP; this government is for all. So, Opposition should have some space in democracy,” Ghosh said.
After he became the West Bengal chief minister, Adhikari had announced in the Legislative Assembly that representatives of the Opposition would be invited to all administrative meetings so they could share their experiences.
One of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s oldest associates, Dastidar, the Barasat MP, was recently replaced as the party’s Lok Sabha chief whip. On May 24, she resigned from her post as the party’s organisational district president for Barasat, slamming the decision to hire political consultancy firm I-PAC, which, she said, created “havoc” and “ruined” the party.
A day after being replaced by Kalyan Banerjee as the chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Dastidar took to social media, posting: “Acquainted since ’76, the journey began in ’84. Today, I have been rewarded for four decades of loyalty.”
The post sparked widespread speculation, and nine days later, she officially tendered her resignation from the district leadership. Taking moral responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the Barasat region, where the TMC failed to secure its traditional stronghold, Dastidar appealed to Mamata Banerjee to rely on veteran party workers rather than external consultants.
In her letter to TMC West Bengal president Subrata Bakshi, she wrote: “My appeal to leader Mamata Banerjee is that if you work with the dedicated, old workers just like in the past, it will brighten the party’s image. I do not think difficult work can be accomplished through fly-by-night agencies.”
She further raised concerns over the governance climate in West Bengal. “Recent alarming incidents of crime and corruption in West Bengal have naturally raised questions and anxieties in the minds of the general public. To strengthen democracy further, greater importance must be given to transparency, accountability, commitment, decorum, and responsibility toward the people, along with core values,” she had said.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More