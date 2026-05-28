Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Thursday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking permission to lodge a formal complaint against party colleague and lawmaker Kalyan Banerjee, alleging that he had repeatedly verbally abused her inside Parliament.
In her letter to the Speaker, Ghosh Dastidar alleged that Banerjee’s behaviour reflected “misogyny” and claimed that similar conduct had been directed at other women MPs as well.
“I seek your permission to lodge a formal complaint to you for redressal against Lok Sabha member of AITC Kalyan Banerjee, who has repeatedly verbally abused me inside the Lok Sabha. This misogyny has been against many lady members and needs to be punished,” Ghosh Dastidar wrote in the handwritten letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker.
In her resignation letter to the party, Ghosh Dastidar — once among the party’s most recognisable faces and national president of its women’s wing — stated that there was little meaning in continuing in a position where “obscene behaviour” by an “uneducated and uncivilised” party MP towards a woman lawmaker could not be stopped, and where no support or sympathy was extended by the higher leadership.
After the TMC lost the Bengal Assembly elections, Ghosh Dastidar has been criticising the poll strategist organisation I-PAC. In her letter to the party’s state president, she claimed several complaints had been received regarding the organisation and expressed concern that “opaque and undemocratic influence” was gradually taking control of the party structure, something she believed could damage the party’s ideals and traditions.
While the senior MP resigned from all party posts, she said that she will not quit the TMC and “as an ordinary worker of the Trinamool Congress, I will continue my commitment to stand beside people and work in the interest of Bengal”.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More