‘Misogyny, verbal abuse’: TMC’s Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar writes to Lok Sabha Speaker against Kalyan Banerjee

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed that similar conduct had been directed at other women MPs as well. (File Photo)

Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Thursday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking permission to lodge a formal complaint against party colleague and lawmaker Kalyan Banerjee, alleging that he had repeatedly verbally abused her inside Parliament.

In her letter to the Speaker, Ghosh Dastidar alleged that Banerjee’s behaviour reflected “misogyny” and claimed that similar conduct had been directed at other women MPs as well.

“I seek your permission to lodge a formal complaint to you for redressal against Lok Sabha member of AITC Kalyan Banerjee, who has repeatedly verbally abused me inside the Lok Sabha. This misogyny has been against many lady members and needs to be punished,” Ghosh Dastidar wrote in the handwritten letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker.