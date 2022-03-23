Kakdwip double murder: Charges framed against four accused

Charges have been framed against four accused in the double murder case of a 31-year-old woman and her three-year-old son in Kakdwip town of South 24 Parganas district in August last year. Police said at the time of the crime, the victim’s eldest son Meezan Pike, 9, was at an adjacent house and had seen four men in black clothes with face masks coming out of his house.

Amina Mir of Bejpukur village had lodged a written complaint at Dholahat police station under Sundarbans police district last year, stating that she had married off her second daughter Manjuara Bibi to Anwar Pike (his second marriage), a resident of Shivnagar, according to Muslim tradition. Around 8 pm on August 12, she came to know that someone had killed her daughter and her youngest grandson Mizanur Pike, 3, had gone missing, stated Amina Mir, adding that after a frantic search, they found him dead in a pond near Manjuara’s house.

Based on Amina Mir’s complaint, an FIR under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 34(acts done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against four unidentified persons, said police.

After investigating the spot, investigating officer Nitai Chandra Biswas sent the bodies to a nearby hospital. Later, the bodies were sent to Kakdwip Sub-Divisional Hospital for autopsy.