Jute price capping: BJP MP Arjun Singh writes another letter to Union minister

BJP MP Arjun Singh, who had sent a letter to Union textile minister Piyush Goyal on April 19 informing him about alleged corruption in the Jute Corporation and sought his response within a week, has made a copy of the letter public while stating that he has so far not received any reply from the Union minister.

Singh said he had written a second letter to Goyal, seeking his appointment so that he could explain to him the issues involved with the price capping policy.

In the meantime, the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC), a workers’ organisation of the ruling Trinamool Congress, has announced to launch a protest on the issue of corruption. INTTUC state president Ritubrata Bandyopadhyay said, “A protest meeting has been organised on the behalf of the jute workers on May 4 in front of the jute commissioner’s office.”

Arjun Singh, however, expressed his willingness to support the cause of the jute workers and any protest in their favour. “It is in the support of the jute workers. They (INTTUC) should call everyone and protest together. They haven’t called me, if they do, I will see if I can go,” said Singh. Responding to Singh’s statement, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said, “It is our party’s programme, but if someone wants to come, he is free to come.”

The Centre has fixed a price cap of Rs 6,500 per quintal on raw jute. The upper cap of Rs 6,500 per quintal was fixed by the jute commissioner’s office on September 30, 2021 for 2021-22. However, jute mill owners, workers and unions are claiming that the capping is forcing them to close jute mills as they are incurring huge losses. Market prices are around Rs 7,200 a quintal and they are forced to sell at 6,500 a quintal, they said, demanding the Centre to revoke the price capping.