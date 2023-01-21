Row over protests at high court: Justice Mantha expresses displeasure over ‘boycott’ by a section of lawyers

As a section of public prosecutors and lawyers continued boycotting his court, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of the Calcutta High Court expressed his displeasure at the ongoing situation and noted that if the situation prevailed, the constitutional structure would collapse, sources said on Friday.

Justice Mantha was of the view that the state government would be at a loss if the development continued, said sources.

State Advocate General Soumendra Nath Mookherjee, however, appeared in the court of Justice Mantha and appealed to government pleaders to do the same.

Mookherjee said if the name of a lawyer is removed from the panel, he would not be able to do anything.

Despite calling off their protest against Justice Mantha over some of the orders passed by him, a section of lawyers remained absent at the bench of the Calcutta High Court judge since January 10.

On January 9, a section of lawyers at the High Court began a protest outside Justice Mantha’s courtroom, while some of them even prevented their colleagues from entering the judge’s court.

The lawyers, however, ended their agitation on January 11 and withdrew their call for a boycott of the judge.

The protest drew criticism from judges and prompted West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose to direct the Trinamool Congress government to “protect judiciary”.

Justice Mantha had, meanwhile, initiated contempt proceedings against the protesting lawyers for work at his court and filed a suo motu petition against them.

A three-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed advocates to refrain from carrying out agitations on the court premises or anywhere else on the issues concerning the contempt case initiated by Justice Mantha against the protesting lawyers.

The Bar Council of India also sent a three-member team to the Calcutta High Court to investigate the protest by a section of lawyers.