scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Justice Bag panel flagged Partha nod for illegal committee

The report highlighted that the constitution of the committee approved by Partha Chatterjee, who was then state education minister, to supervise and guide the central commission of SSC was “invalid in the eyes of law.”

Written by Ravik Bhattacharya , Atri Mitra | Kolkata |
July 24, 2022 2:14:51 am
West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee. (File Photo)

It was a report by a panel of retired Justice Ranjit Bag – constituted by the Calcutta High Court – that first named former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with a recruitment scam through the School Service Commission (SSC), in which the former education minister approved an “illegal” committee, the members of which were his close associates.

The report highlighted that the constitution of the committee approved by Partha Chatterjee, who was then state education minister, to supervise and guide the central commission of SSC was “invalid in the eyes of law.” The report added that “persons who are the members of the supervisory committee are connected with the school education department and closely connected with Hon’ble MIC [Minister in charge] Dr Partha Chatterjee.”

The Indian Express published a two-part series on the Bag committee report and its recommendations after the recruitment scam was unearthed.

A Division Bench of Justices Harish Tandon and Rabindranath Samanta set up Justice Bag panel flagged Partha nod for illegal committee the committee headed by Justice (retired) Ranjit Bag on February 22 to look into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. The committee submitted its report to the Calcutta High Court on May 12.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...Premium
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder DragonPremium
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon
Also Read |Bengal ministers in ‘SSC scam’ spotlight: Mamata’s trusted lieutenant & a former Left leader

On the basis of the report, a Division Bench of Justices Subrata Talukdar and Justice Ananda Kumar Mukherjee on Wednesday upheld High Court single bench judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s directive for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in appointments in Group C and Group D posts through SSC.

As questions started to be raised about the delay in the recruitment process through SSC, Partha Chatterjee constituted a supervisory committee on November 1, 2019, to “supervise, monitor and guide” the WBSCC.

Former WBSSC adviser Santi Prasad Sinha, the minister’s officers on special duty (OSDs) Prabir Kumar Bandyopadhyay and Sukanta Acharya, Deputy Director of School Education Directorate Alok Kumar Sarkar and the School Education

Department’s senior Law Officer Tapas Kumar Panja made up this panel.

However, the Bag committee reportedly said the supervisory panel was not legally valid and it was evident that every decision by the panel had the “approval of the MIC (minister in charge) Partha Chatterjee”.

The other members of the supervisory committee’s were SSC Board member Ashutosh Ghosh and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Deputy Secretary Paromita Roy.

Don't Miss |Bengal teacher recruitment: Shock, denial at homes of those sacked by High Court

In the “summary of findings of the Enquiry Committee” it is stated “The constitution of the Committee approved by the Honourable MIC of School Education Department (Dr Partha Chatterjee) notified in the form of an order of the Joint Secretary to the Government of West Bengal on November 1, 2019 to supervise, monitor and guide the central commission in connection with pending recruitment process cannot be construed as a direction of the state government in terms of section 19 of the School Service Comission Act , 1997 and as such the said order cannot have any validity in the eyes of law.”

Apart from an illegal supervisory committee, the report highlighted several anomalies, including the use of the Right to Information Act (RTI) as a “weapon” to procure answer sheets and then increase the marks of candidates to manipulate ranks, issuing fake recommendation and appointment letters carrying forged signatures, and physical destruction of OMR (answer)sheets.

More from Kolkata

The Bag Committee recommended criminal proceedings against former WBSSC chairpersons Prof Saumitra Sarkar and Ashok Kumar Saha, the organisation’s former adviser Dr Santi Prasad Sinha, programme officer Samarjit Acharya, and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) president Dr Kalyanmoy Ganguly.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Premium
Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music
Know Your City

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement