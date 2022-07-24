It was a report by a panel of retired Justice Ranjit Bag – constituted by the Calcutta High Court – that first named former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with a recruitment scam through the School Service Commission (SSC), in which the former education minister approved an “illegal” committee, the members of which were his close associates.

The report highlighted that the constitution of the committee approved by Partha Chatterjee, who was then state education minister, to supervise and guide the central commission of SSC was “invalid in the eyes of law.” The report added that “persons who are the members of the supervisory committee are connected with the school education department and closely connected with Hon’ble MIC [Minister in charge] Dr Partha Chatterjee.”

The Indian Express published a two-part series on the Bag committee report and its recommendations after the recruitment scam was unearthed.

A Division Bench of Justices Harish Tandon and Rabindranath Samanta set up Justice Bag panel flagged Partha nod for illegal committee the committee headed by Justice (retired) Ranjit Bag on February 22 to look into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. The committee submitted its report to the Calcutta High Court on May 12.

On the basis of the report, a Division Bench of Justices Subrata Talukdar and Justice Ananda Kumar Mukherjee on Wednesday upheld High Court single bench judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s directive for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in appointments in Group C and Group D posts through SSC.

As questions started to be raised about the delay in the recruitment process through SSC, Partha Chatterjee constituted a supervisory committee on November 1, 2019, to “supervise, monitor and guide” the WBSCC.

Former WBSSC adviser Santi Prasad Sinha, the minister’s officers on special duty (OSDs) Prabir Kumar Bandyopadhyay and Sukanta Acharya, Deputy Director of School Education Directorate Alok Kumar Sarkar and the School Education

Department’s senior Law Officer Tapas Kumar Panja made up this panel.

However, the Bag committee reportedly said the supervisory panel was not legally valid and it was evident that every decision by the panel had the “approval of the MIC (minister in charge) Partha Chatterjee”.

The other members of the supervisory committee’s were SSC Board member Ashutosh Ghosh and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Deputy Secretary Paromita Roy.

In the “summary of findings of the Enquiry Committee” it is stated “The constitution of the Committee approved by the Honourable MIC of School Education Department (Dr Partha Chatterjee) notified in the form of an order of the Joint Secretary to the Government of West Bengal on November 1, 2019 to supervise, monitor and guide the central commission in connection with pending recruitment process cannot be construed as a direction of the state government in terms of section 19 of the School Service Comission Act , 1997 and as such the said order cannot have any validity in the eyes of law.”

Apart from an illegal supervisory committee, the report highlighted several anomalies, including the use of the Right to Information Act (RTI) as a “weapon” to procure answer sheets and then increase the marks of candidates to manipulate ranks, issuing fake recommendation and appointment letters carrying forged signatures, and physical destruction of OMR (answer)sheets.

The Bag Committee recommended criminal proceedings against former WBSSC chairpersons Prof Saumitra Sarkar and Ashok Kumar Saha, the organisation’s former adviser Dr Santi Prasad Sinha, programme officer Samarjit Acharya, and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) president Dr Kalyanmoy Ganguly.