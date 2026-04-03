‘Jungle raj in state’: BJP demands TMC minister Sabina Yeasmin’s arrest over Malda incident

BJP candidate for Bhabanipur and Nandigram Assembly constituencies, Suvendu Adhikari, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, files his nomination ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. (@AmitShah/X via PTI Photo)

Terming the Wednesday night incident where seven judicial officers were gheraoed by protesters over the deletion of names from electoral rolls in Malda district as a “planned attack” by the TMC, the BJP sought the arrest of the accused involved and a fair probe into the matter.

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During a press conference held by Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and state BJP president Shamik Bhattacharya, the latter said: “What happened in Malda has crossed all the limits.This is a planned attack to break the connection between north and south Bengal.”

Adhikari claimed that the gherao and violence in Kaliachak was orchestrated from the “top level of the TMC in Kolkata under the leadership of CM Mamata Banerjee”, with local leader Sabina Yeasmin executing the plan on the ground.