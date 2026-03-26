‘Jump into the fight for the next 30 days’: BJP chief Nitin Nabin exhorts party cadre as he wraps up Bengal visit

As BJP national president Nitin Nabin concluded his two-day visit to poll-bound West Bengal, focusing on booth strengthening, grassroots outreach, and election strategy, he urged party workers to go door-to-door and jump into the fight for the next 25-30 days.

“This election is about taking the state towards development, providing security, and fulfilling the dreams of West Bengal… The people of this state want to come out of the fear of TMC. The TMC government is corrupt, and people want freedom from that… Only BJP can give freedom from fear to the people of West Bengal,” he told party workers and leaders.

“Women are unsafe, the demography is changing, and the way infiltrators are being given free passage, it is an insult to Bengal’s soil and its people. When a person builds something, before that, they think that they have to give cut money… We have to give the people of Bengal freedom from cut money, freedom from the fear that their properties will be taken away, fear of security and the fear from unemployment for the youth,” he said.

Acknowledging the hurdles faced by party workers, the BJP president said, “In the past 4-5 years, our workers in the state have been able to form booths. I thank all of them and assure my party workers that the people of Bengal are now with you and ready to fight. Share the party’s manifesto, and build relations with the public. Next 25-30 days, jump into the fight for a secure and better West Bengal.”

During his visit, Nabin chaired high-level meetings with the party’s five state zones, the state election management team, and representatives from various wings of the party, wherein the discussions focused on booth-level management, expanding grassroots outreach, and strengthening election preparedness.

Addressing party workers, Nabin expressed confidence that West Bengal voters are ready for change, describing the upcoming election as a decisive moment for development, security, and good governance.

“We discussed how the elections will be fought, and the beauty of this party is that each and every worker has the responsibility like a candidate. The entire party unitedly stands behind the candidate, which is why no other party can stand beside us. For us the country comes first, then the party and then self. Our leader Modi ji always says that winning a booth means winning elections,” he said.

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While he spoke about the country’s internal security, Nabin alleged that, “The internal security of the country is threatened due to the situation in West Bengal.” “This state is being used as a passage for infiltrators when we ask for land for fencing from the government they don’t give, but they give free land for the Bangladeshi infiltrators.”

“For infiltrators, Didi (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) wearing a black coat, knocked on the court’s door, but for DA she went against them. On one hand, it is the fight to settle the infiltrators and another fight is to stop the 6th and 7th Pay Commission, which the government employees across the country are getting. Had she gone to court for the rape and murder of the doctor? Instead, they tried to cover up the case. If there were industries, so many youths would get jobs. They would not require doles. The youth, who could have contributed to the development of the state are deprived of the opportunity,” the BJP leader alleged.

Nabin stated that on May 4, when the votes will be counted, the BJP will be forming a government in Bengal. “I had said we have celebrated one Holi and again we will celebrate Holi on May 4 here and we will make West Bengal a secure Bengal,” he said.

On Wednesday, Nitin Nabin offered prayers at the Dakshineswar Kali Temple.