scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Judicial custody of Partha, eight others extended till March 2

Chatterjee and his associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) on July 23 while investigating the money trail in the SSC recruitment scam.

Partha Chatterjee, Partha Chatterjee Judicial custody, bengal school scam, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsFormer state education minister Partha Chatterjee

A CBI court here on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former state education minister Partha Chatterjee, former SSC chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya and seven others till March 2 in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged school jobs scam in the state.

During the hearing, the judge questioned the delay in the investigation of the case, saying the accused also have rights and the investigation cannot go on forever.

Earlier the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) had filed a chargesheet in connection with allegations of fraud in Group C and Group D recruitment in the West Bengal School Services Commission(WBSSC) while accusing the former education minister of being the “mastermind” of the fraud.

Chatterjee and his associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) on July 23 while investigating the money trail in the SSC recruitment scam.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
More from Kolkata

In a chargesheet submitted before a PMLA court, ED had said that the total amount of seizures amounted to more than RS 100 crore.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 04:04 IST
Next Story

Govt ends age-65 cap for receiving organ from dead donor, eases rules

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close