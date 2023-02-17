Judicial custody of Partha, eight others extended till March 2

A CBI court here on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former state education minister Partha Chatterjee, former SSC chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya and seven others till March 2 in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged school jobs scam in the state.

During the hearing, the judge questioned the delay in the investigation of the case, saying the accused also have rights and the investigation cannot go on forever.

Earlier the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) had filed a chargesheet in connection with allegations of fraud in Group C and Group D recruitment in the West Bengal School Services Commission(WBSSC) while accusing the former education minister of being the “mastermind” of the fraud.

Chatterjee and his associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) on July 23 while investigating the money trail in the SSC recruitment scam.

In a chargesheet submitted before a PMLA court, ED had said that the total amount of seizures amounted to more than RS 100 crore.