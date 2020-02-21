JU students polls: Left bodies retain control, ABVP grabs second spot in engg faculty

SFI supporters celebrate after the results were declared, in Jadavpur University on Thursday. (Express photo/Partha Paul) SFI supporters celebrate after the results were declared, in Jadavpur University on Thursday. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

Left outfits — Democratic Students Federation (DSF), We the Independent (WTI) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) — on Thursday swept the students’ union elections in Jadavpur University where the elections were held after a gap of three years.

While the CPM’s student wing, the SFI, won all the four office bearers’ posts in the Arts Faculty of Students Union (AFSU), radical Left organisation Democratic Students Federation (DSF) retained all the five office bearers’ posts in the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students Union (FETSU).

Another radical Left organisation, We the Independent (WTI), retained all the four office bearers’ posts in Science Faculty Students Union (SFSU).

The students’ wing of the RSS — Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) — which contested the elections for the first time in the university, secured the second spot in FETSU relegating the SFI to the third position. TMC’s students’ wing — Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP)— came fourth in FETSU.

While the DSF bagged 3,304 votes, the ABVP got 508 votes. The SFI and the TMCP secured 288 and 77 votes respectively, a JU official said.

The office bearers’ posts include posts of a chairperson, a general secretary and two or three assistant general secretaries.

After the results were announced, DSF leader Abhik said, “The election results showed that students of JU will never allow any divisive forces to spread their ideology of hatred in the campus. The students are united and will continue to fight against fascist onslaught.”

Though the ABVP failed to win a single office bearers seat after fielding its candidates in nine seats in FETSU and AFSU, the outfit called its performance “biggest victory”. “We have secured the second position in the engineering faculty. This is our biggest victory,” an ABVP leader said.

The Trinamool Chatra Parishad (TMCP), students’ wing of the ruling TMC, not only failed to open an account in any of the faculties but was relegated to the distant fourth spot. position.

The results at the JU drew reactions from various political parties, with the CPI(M) saying that the students have stopped the “communal onslaught” in their campus. “The results show that students who are future of this country have rejected the ideology of the RSS-BJP,” CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh congratulated the ABVP for its good show and said the right-wing students’ outfit will further improve its tally in days to come. “We have seen what kind of activities has taken place at the JU campus. So in such a situation, the ABVP making inroads is good news,” Ghosh said.

