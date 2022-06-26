JU student gets Rs. 1.8-cr job at Facebook in UK

A STUDENT of Jadavpur University (JU) has bagged a job with an annual pay package of Rs 1.8 crore from Facebook. Bisakh Mondal, a fourth-year student of computer science and engineering at JU, has accepted the offer for the London-based job.

This is the highest pay package a student from JU received this year, sources said. Previously, nine JU students from various engineering departments had secured overseas jobs with pay packages exceeding Rs 1 crore, the sources added.

Bisakh will fly to his workplace in London in September. “I got the job offer on Tuesday night. In the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic, I got the opportunity to do internships at several organisations and gather knowledge outside my curriculum studies. This has helped me crack the interviews,” he said. He also got job offers from Google and Amazon but said he chose Facebook because of the higher pay package.

Bisakh, who hails from Rampurhat in Birbhum district, comes from a modest background and his mother Shibani is an anganwadi worker. She told mediapersons that Bisakh has been a “meritorious student since childhood.”

“It is a matter of great pride for us. We struggled a lot to see him achieve greater heights. He was always serious about his studies. After scoring good marks in higher secondary exams and joint entrance exam, he got admission to Jadavpur University,” said Shibani.

Samita Bhattacharya, placement officer at JU, told mediapersons, “This is the first time since the pandemic that students have got such a large number of international offers.”