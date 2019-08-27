JU screens Ram Ke Naam after no show in Presidency

The 1992 documentary film based on Babri Masjid demolition, Ram Ke Naam, was screened at Jadavpur University on Monday evening even as students of Presidency University failed to obtain permission to screen the documentary on their campus.

The documentary film of Anand Patwardhan was screened at World View — an open screening facility inside the JU campus by the students of Film Studies Department.

Somashree Choudhury, the chairperson of Arts Faculty of Students Union at Jadavpur University, said that university authorities had given them permission to screen the documentary film. “The registrar had given us permission to screen the film and it was done without any obstruction,” Choudhury told The Indian Express.

The screening of the documentary at JU took place after students of Presidency University alleged that despite getting verbal permission to use a campus auditorium to screen the film, the university authorities backed out after learning that Ram Ke Naam would be screened there.

“In solidarity with the arrested students of the University of Hyderabad, the students of Presidency University took an initiative of screening the documentary on the campus on August 27 (Wednesday). However, on Saturday, the university’s Dean of Students’ Affairs informed the organisers that the screening of the film would not be possible. This act of the university authority is highly deplorable and serves as nothing but yet another piece that adds to the growing forces of communalism in the country,” said Kalpak Guha, a second-year Mathematics department student of the Presidency University.

On August 20, police had reportedly entered the University of Hyderabad’s sociology department when the administration complained that students were screening Ram Ke Naam without permission. The police had reportedly detained six students and seized a laptop.

“We had written a letter to the Dean seeking permission for the screening of the film. He had given us verbal permission. But once they learnt about the film, they said they cannot allow us to use the auditorium for the film screening. So, we have decided to postpone the screening as of now. We will again seek fresh permission from authorities to screen the movie on another day. But we will screen the film with or without permission,” said another student of the Presidency University.

Meanwhile, Dean of Students’ Affairs at Presidency University, Arun Kumar Maity, said that they had not given permission to screen the “particular film”. “The students do not have permission to screen this film (Ram Ke Naam). If there is no permission, then there is no question of any cancellation of the screening. If they come up with a fresh application for permission, then we will see,” Maity said.