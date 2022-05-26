scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
JP Nadda to visit Bengal in June amid desertions, infighting in state BJP

He is scheduled to hold organisational meetings, besides chairing separate meetings with party MPs and MLAs. He will also preside over the first working committee meeting of the new state party unit in Bengal.

May 26, 2022 5:13:57 am
May 26, 2022 5:13:57 am
BJP national president JP Nadda is likely to visit West Bengal in June to take stock of the party’s organisational affairs at a time when party leaders are defecting to the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Nadda will be on a two-day trip to the state starting on June 7, it is learnt.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Nadda’s visit assumes significance as party MP Arjun Singh recently returned to the TMC, dealing a massive blow to the saffron camp in the state. The state unit of the party is also struggling to combat the infighting between several camps with party old-timers training their guns on newcomers for the current situation.

The BJP national president’s focus will be on holding on to the number of party MPs and MLAs in the state ahead of the Presidential election, sources said.

Party national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “Nadda ji had said that he will come to Bengal in June. This is mainly a tour to strengthen the party organisation.” In an attempt to strengthen the party’s booth-level organisational set-up, Dilip Ghosh has been given the responsibility to monitor the situation in Bihar, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Assam, Odisha, Tripura and Andaman and Nicobar Island. He was asked to do so by Nadda after an internal party meeting in Delhi.

Sources said the decision was aimed at engaging Ghosh in other states while leaving the task of managing the party affairs in Bengal to the new state leadership under Sukanta Majumdar.

Majumdar, an MP, was made the state unit president in September last year while Ghosh was elevated to the post of national vice-president.

When contacted, Majumdar said, “Ghosh is a leader from Bengal and is credited for building the party organisation here. He is now given the responsibility to work outside Bengal. This is quite normal.” Ghosh had criticised the new state leadership over “lack of experience”.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari held an organisational meeting in Barrackpore to restructure the party in the wake of MP Arjun Singh leaving the party. Adhikari was made in-charge of the party’s Barrackpore district unit.

