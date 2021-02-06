JP Nadda to launch BJP’s ‘Poribartan Yatra’ in Kolkata today

The district administration has given permission to hold a political programme with Nadda as one of the speakers but has not given permission for the rath yatra. (File Photo)

BJP national president J P Nadda will flag off the party’s rath yatra under the banner of ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from Nabadwip in Nadia district on Saturday.

The district administration has given permission to hold a political programme with Nadda as one of the speakers but has not given permission for the rath yatra as a PIL challenging the event is pending in the Calcutta High Court, which will hear the matter on February 9.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the party would go ahead with the rally without waiting for permission. “We will carry out our programme. That is for sure. We will not wait for any permission,” said Bhattacharya.

The BJP has planned to take out rath yatras from the party’s five organisational zones. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to be attend one of the yatras at Cooch Behar on February 11.

Earlier, the BJP had sought permission from state Home Secretary H K Dwivedi for the event. However, the state government asked the party to apply for permission from the district authorities concerned..