Nadda to kickstart panchayat election campaign in Bengal

BJP national president JP is all set to kickstart the party’s campaign for the upcoming panchayat poll in West Bengal.

It was decided at the party’s state unit core committee meeting on Thursday that Nadda would hold two public meetings on January 19, said BJP sources.

However, the venues of the meetings are yet to be finalised, said sources, adding that places like Nandigram, Arambagh and Krishnanagar are being considered for the proposed rallies.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh told The Indian Express, “Naddaji will come to the state on January 19 to hold political rallies. His arrival will mark the beginning of our campaign for the panchayat elections.”

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit the state for political programmes on January 17, but his visit was postponed because of the national executive meeting of the party on January 16 and 17.

Sources said Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would later visit the state for the Lok Sabha polls campaigning.

Notably, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Bengal on January 18 on a five-day tour.

Meanwhile, it has also been decided that about 180 party leaders will hold smaller public meetings, rallies and street corners across the state in the run-up to the rural polls.

Speaking to The Indian Express, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, “We will hold ‘anchal (area) sammelan’ across the state. About 180 of our leaders will organise such public meetings and rallies.”

BJP sources said that proposals were also given in the core committee meeting to hold several ‘Rath Yatras’ in the state. It was proposed that six chariots will be used for the ‘Rath Yatra’ that would pass through 30 Assembly constituencies in the state. However, the final decision will be taken by the BJP’s central leadership.