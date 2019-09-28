Nadda criticises Mamata’s stand on Article 370, says time over for her govt

BJP working president J P Nadda on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and claimed that her time was over. Nadda was speaking at an event, Jan Jagran Abhiyan, in Kolkata.

Advertising

“Why did Mamata Banerjee’s party oppose the abrogation of Article 370? Was it just for the sake of power? For her, vote bank politics is more important than national interest. She should have supported the government’s move on Article 370, but she missed the opportunity,” said the former Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

He urged his party workers in Bengal to question the Trinamool Congress leaders’ opposition to scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Nadda said time had come to oust the Mamata Banerjee government from power and to pave the way for a BJP government in Bengal. “Time is over for the Mamata Banerjee government. The writing on the wall is clear. She has lost her ground. She has taken the wrong path and her defeat is imminent. It is only a matter of time for BJP to come to power here,” he said.

Advertising

The senior BJP leader also slammed Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad over their stand on Article 370.

He said, “Article 370 was a temporary provision and it had to go. Its removal paved the way for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to join the mainstream. Look at the statements made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. His statements were used by Pakistan to oppose India in the United Nations. Is this nationalism? Is this patriotism?”

“Now Gujjars and Bakharwals can also contest elections. There will be nine seats reserved for tribals in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and probably one seat in Parliament after delimitation,” he said.