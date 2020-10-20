‘CAA delayed by Covid, implementation soon’: Nadda in Bengal

BJP president JP Nadda while addressing a gathering in Bengal. (Twitter/@JPNadda)

BJP president J P Nadda Monday said the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was delayed due to the pandemic and the law will be implemented soon.

Nadda was addressing party workers at a meeting in Siliguri in north Bengal where he also slammed the West Bengal government for adopting a “divide and rule policy” and stopping benefits of Centre’s schemes from reaching the people of the state.

“Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the implementation of CAA was delayed. However, as the overall situation is improving slowly, rules are now being framed. CAA will be implemented very soon and all of you will get the benefits of the law. We are committed to it,” said Nadda.

The BJP president was on a day-long visit to the state to take stock of the party’s organisational preparations and strength ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls. During the visit, he held separate meetings with party leaders, MPs, MLAs and social and religious groups.

Targeting the state government, Nadda said, “Prime Minister Modi ji’s policy is inclusive and for everyone’s development. Our slogan is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee’s government believes in the idea of divide and rule…. When election comes, the state government makes efforts to unite them all by providing doles. But only Narendra Modi has the ability to take everyone along with him. The BJP does what it promises to the people.

“Mamata didi stopped the benefits of Centre’s Ayushman Bharat from reaching out to the poor people in the state. Unfortunately, the Mamata Banerjee government has not allowed PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana in West Bengal,” he said.

“We assure you that if we come to power in Bengal, we will provide the scheme for all farmers in the state. If you vote for the BJP in April, then we will implement the schemes in one month,” Nadda said.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP will form the next government in the state.

Earlier in the day, Nadda paid floral tributes at the statue of Panchanan Barma at Noukaghat More near Siliguri. He also offered prayers at Anandamoyee Kalibari temple.

Responding strongly to Nadda’s remarks, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said in a statement, “The irony is not lost when the President of the BJP talks about ‘divide and rule’. ‘Divide and rule’ is a ploy learnt from the colonial past and played out deviously every day by your party. Over the last six years, your party has done everything it can to ‘divide and rule’ the people of this great nation. Also, we did a factcheck of your speech today. Like your two other ‘senior’ colleagues, there were gaping holes in it. But no, we will not defile this auspicious occasion. This is a special time for all of us in Bengal. Let’s keep it that way.”

