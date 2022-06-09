All regional parties run by families: JP Nadda in Kolkata

ALL REGIONAL parties in the country are being run by families, BJP national president JP Nadda said on Wednesday. Addressing party leaders during a state executive committee meeting at National Library here, Nadda lashed out at regional parties, including the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), for “pursuing dynasty politics.”

“In our country, all regional parties are run by families. In the north, the National Conference is run by a father-son duo; the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh is also a family-driven party; RJD in Bihar is run by Lalu Prasad and his son Tejaswi. In West Bengal, it is run by ‘Pisi’ and ‘Bhaipo’ (aunt and nephew); in Jharkhand it is the Soren family; in the South it is the DMK, YSR, KCR, in Maharashtra it is the NCP and the Shiv Sena. All these parties pursue dynastic politics,” said Nadda.

Taking a dig at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Nadda said the grand old party, too, has become an organisation “run by a brother and a sister.”

“The Indian National Congress is neither Indian nor national. Its leaders talk to the workers from London. It has become a party of brother-sister. Only the Bharatiya Janata Party has a leader, policy, intention, workers and environment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Nadda.

“Nobody thought that Mulayam Singh’s (former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav) rule will end, nobody thought we will be ‘Congress-mukt.’ In fact, we are now ‘Congress lupt’ (disappear). We (BJP) will form government in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh too. We will also form a government in West Bengal in a democratic manner,” added Nadda.

The BJP leader also slammed the TMC saying that the Mamata Banerjee-led party has no principles or policies but only has syndicates and cut money.

“In politics there is nothing static, things change. The future belongs to the BJP. Just like we defeated the Congress, we will defeat the TMC in the coming elections. The TMC has only leaders but no principles. It runs syndicates and cut money culture. They want leaders to come to their party and indulge in corruption…such as taking commission,” said Nadda.

The BJP leader also claimed that the TMC government in the state has not given the details of the MNREGA fund expenditure for the past three years.

Earlier this month, the TMC held rallies across the state in protest against alleged delay by the Centre in clearing funds that it owed to West Bengal under the 100-day work scheme. Mamata Banerjee had said that the Centre was yet to clear MGNREGA dues of Rs 6,000 crore.

“First they should give details of the expenditure of the previous funds. They are yet to submit the expenditure details for last three years,” said Nadda.

Nadda is in the state on a two-day visit. On Thursday, the BJP chief will first visit Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission. In the afternoon, Nadda will attend a “karyakarta sammelan (workers’ conference)” with zilla and mandal committee leaders in Kolkata and later a nagarik sammelan at Kala Mandir.

Criticising Nadda for his remarks, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray tweeted, “BJP President is a liar. He fails to understand that @aitcofficial under the supreme leadership of Ms Mamata Banerjee is a time tested Party of 10-crore greater family of people of Bengal. All sinister designs to divide Bengal shall be thwarted by these great people led by Didi.”