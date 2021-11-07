scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 06, 2021
MUST READ

Joy Banerjee quits BJP: ‘Will not tolerate more neglect’

According to sources, Banerjee, in his letter, said despite being a member of the national executive committee, he did not get much opportunity to work for the party in the state and was later removed from the panel.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
November 7, 2021 3:32:54 am
Joy Banerjee, Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP, West Bengal, KolkataActor Joy Banerjee further stated that while he was sick and bed-ridden, state party leaders avoided him. He also alleged that his security cover had been lifted.

Sulking actor-turned-BJP leader Joy Banerjee wrote to Prime minister Narendra Modi criticizing the state leadership and stating that he will leave the party soon.

According to sources, Banerjee, in his letter, said despite being a member of the national executive committee, he did not get much opportunity to work for the party in the state and was later removed from the panel. He further stated that while he was sick and bed-ridden, state party leaders avoided him.

Also Read |BJP’s Dilip Ghosh asks ‘upset’ leader Tathagata Roy to leave party

He also alleged that his security cover had been lifted.

Click here for more

A BJP member since 2014, Banerjee was appointed a member of the party’s national executive committee in 2017.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 06: Latest News

Advertisement