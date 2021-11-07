Joy Banerjee quits BJP: ‘Will not tolerate more neglect’

Sulking actor-turned-BJP leader Joy Banerjee wrote to Prime minister Narendra Modi criticizing the state leadership and stating that he will leave the party soon.

According to sources, Banerjee, in his letter, said despite being a member of the national executive committee, he did not get much opportunity to work for the party in the state and was later removed from the panel. He further stated that while he was sick and bed-ridden, state party leaders avoided him.

He also alleged that his security cover had been lifted.

A BJP member since 2014, Banerjee was appointed a member of the party’s national executive committee in 2017.