‘Journey in West Bengal far from over’: former governor CV Ananda Bose pens emotional farewell letter

C V Ananda Bose submitted his resignation as the governor of West Bengal last week. (File photo)

Former governor C V Ananda Bose issued a letter to the people of West Bengal on Wednesday, stating that while his official tenure at Lok Bhavan had ended, his “journey” in the state was “far from over”.

The letter, posted on the official X handle of Lok Bhavan, comes just a day after a significant meeting between him and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The farewell message reflected emotionally on his three-year tenure, describing Bengal as his “second home”.

Invoking the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore, Bose expressed a deep-seated bond with the state.

“Several decades back, Mahatma Gandhi had said: ‘I am not able to leave Bengal and Bengal will not let me go.’ Today I share that feeling,” Bose wrote. “Such is the electrifying magnetism of this hallowed soil, that has produced great men and women who have shown the way to the country.”