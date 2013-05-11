Jolt to govt as high court orders 3-phase rural polls

THE Calcutta High Court today ruled that the panchayat elections would be held in three phases with central armed police forces.

The verdict has come as a setback to the state government which had earlier notified that the polls will be held in two phases and with state police personnel.

Following the state government notification,the SEC resorted to judicial course for holding the polls in three phases and under central security forces.

Upholding the primacy of SEC over the state government,Justice Biswanath Somadder made it clear that the commission cannot be denied the pivotal role to administer,control and hold the panchayat poll according to the West Bengal State Panchayat Election Act,2003 and Constitution of the India.

Justice Somadder pointed out it was the SEC that would decide the dates for the poll to be held in three phases. Following such decision,the state government can announce the poll dates.

The High Court suggested both the contending sides to hold the polls within June 10  before the expiry of the tenure of the present three-tier panchayats.

The court held that the SEC was a similar constitutional body like the Election Commission of India,and the power of the SEC cannot be denied.

The High Court order also pointed out that the state government had failed to hand over the list of 400 observers to the commission. It said the state government had not disclosed to the SEC about the availability of the security forces during the discussion process that started September last year.

For the first time,the state government in its affidavit disclosed the total strength of the security forces which was about 55,000,of which 36,000 would be available for the election,the order of the High Court pointed out. The SEC has demanded 300 companies of central forces from the date of nomination and 800 companies during the polls.

The High Courts order made it clear that no political parties and candidates in the fray would be allowed to refer to any observation of the court in the political campaign.

After the High Court order,government pleader Ashoke Banerjee said it was not loss of face for the government,it was a legal battle on the question of law. The present verdict was sacrosanct as long as it was not challenged in an upper court,he added.

