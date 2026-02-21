Jobs, women’s safety, and end to corruption: What West Bengal is writing in BJP’s 1,000 manifesto drop boxes

BJP Bengal chief Samik Bhattacharya (second from left) at the party's Salt Lake office earlier this month launching the dropbox initiative (Special arrangement).

As the Bengal Assembly elections approach, all parties are adopting various strategies to win over the people and understand their thoughts. The state BJP is particularly interested in gathering opinions from both the general public and intellectual leaders regarding the party.

On Friday, a drop box for the BJP’s Sankalpa Patra (manifesto) was set up at the state Salt Lake party office, allowing party workers, state leaders, and others to submit their suggestions.

According to a senior party leader, thousands of suggestions have been submitted in drop boxes circulating across the state to gather public feedback.

“In most of the postcards, people are calling for an end to corruption and the culture of ‘cut money’. They desire a society free from fear and a strict rule of law. Additionally, people have requested jobs and industrial growth within the state,” the leader said.