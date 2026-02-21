On Friday, a drop box for the BJP’s Sankalpa Patra (manifesto) was set up at the state Salt Lake party office, allowing party workers, state leaders, and others to submit their suggestions.
According to a senior party leader, thousands of suggestions have been submitted in drop boxes circulating across the state to gather public feedback.
“In most of the postcards, people are calling for an end to corruption and the culture of ‘cut money’. They desire a society free from fear and a strict rule of law. Additionally, people have requested jobs and industrial growth within the state,” the leader said.
According to BJP sources, people have requested relief from syndicate control and the local ‘dada giri culture’ so that benefits reach people directly without any middlemen from any party.
“A significant demand from the people of this state is for increased job opportunities and the establishment of more industries. This would help keep the youth from having to migrate out of the state. Additionally, the safety of women is a critical issue raised by the community,” said a senior BJP leader.
The state BJP recently held a meeting with a group of intellectuals to discuss their expectations from the party if it comes to power. According to a senior leader who attended the meeting, the discussions focused on plans to build expressways, develop deep-sea ports, and improve tourist infrastructure.
Story continues below this ad
There have also been discussions about improving medical infrastructure to make treatment more accessible and affordable for the poor, especially in rural areas. Another significant demand raised by intellectuals is the need for industries and job opportunities for the youth.
Earlier this month, the party launched the ‘Sankalp Patra initiative. Drop boxes have been installed at 1,000 locations across West Bengal. People are encouraged to write their suggestions in these drop boxes, including their names, addresses, and phone numbers.
In addition to drop boxes, a toll-free number has been launched: 9727294294. Suggestions can also be made via email at sankalp.wb2026@bjpbengal.org, or by scanning the QR code to visit the BJP website.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More