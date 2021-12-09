Those seeking jobs in Bengal should be proficient in Bengali: Mamata

In a major announcement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that those seeking jobs in the state should be able to speak and understand the Bengali language.

She added that there are complaints that many officials in the administration are not proficient in Bengali or can’t speak the language at all. As a result of this, they often find it difficult to understand or come up with solutions to people’s problems, the CM said at an administrative review meeting in Malda. She said recruiting more Bengali-speaking people would go a long way in addressing the language barrier. She also directed the recruitment of more Bengali-speaking youth in both public and private sector jobs.

“If jobs are created in the state, the preference should be on hiring sons and daughters of the soil. If you want to work in this state, you need to know Bangla. You should be based here,” the CM said, directing Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi to look into the matter.

She emphasised that Bengal natives should be preferred for jobs in the private sector.