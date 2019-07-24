Jobs at stake, stall privatisation of ordnance factories, West Bengal CM writes to PM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to stall and reverse the corporatisation and privatisation of ordnance factories, including the Ordinance Factory Board.

“I have been receiving reports about a decision that the government has apparently been taking to corporatise all ordnance factories, including Ordnance Factory Board with its headquarters in Kolkata. It has also been suggested that this will finally lead to privatisation of these great national assets. I would therefore request you to stall and reverse this process of corporatisation and privatisation in the greatest interest of the national security and defence of our country,” Banerjee wrote in the letter.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Ordnance Factory Board, with its headquarters in Kolkata, was the world’s largest government set-up for manufacturing arms and ammunition for a country’s armed forces and also pointed out how often it is called the fourth pillar of the Indian Defence apparatus.

Banerjee expressed her shocked as she alleged that none of the stakeholders was taken into confidence. “I am shocked and surprised to know that this vital pillar of the country’s defence and this key industrial initiative of our land is now being contemplated to be subjected to a sudden exercise of degovernmentalisation. At least the Government of West Bengal has not received any inkling of discourses that have led to such inexplicable initiatives in the Government of India,” she wrote.

There are 41 ordnance factories under the Ministry of Defence all over the country, nine training institutes, about 1.6 lakh officers and employees.

“While the industrial policy of our country has gradually been made more and more friendly to the private players in the market, there are some core and strategic areas where the State is yet to abdicate its paramount role,” Banerjee added.

Various committees constituted by the Ministry of Defence have suggested the corporatisation of the OFB to enable it to function under its own board of directors.