Job seekers baton-charged at West Bengal police headquarters, 30 detained

The West Bengal Police on Monday resorted to baton-charge to disperse hundreds of job seekers demonstrating outside its headquarters at Bhabani Bhawan in south Kolkata’s Alipore area.

The protesters blocked the road in front of the office, demanding immediate recruitment in the state police force. The police detained at least 30 demonstrators for blocking the road for over two hours.

Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (South) Akash Magharia went to the spot and tried to persuade the protesters not to block the road. He even assured them their demand would be looked into.

Five representatives of the protesters held a meeting with senior police officers in Bhabani Bhawan but demanded a written assurance. The police refused to provide it. “Firstly, we tried to make them understand that they cannot block roads like that. We also assured them we will look into their demands. But they did not agree with us. After our multiple deliberations failed to clear the deadlock, we had to use batons to clear the area. Soon the situation was under control,” said a senior police officer.

A job seeker from Kharagpur, who identified himself as Atanu Pal, said, “We know that there are several vacancies in the police. We want immediate employment in the force. We appeal to the chief minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, to look into the matter.”

(With PTI inputs)