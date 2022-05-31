scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Job ‘scam’: CBI seizes documents from SSC office

A team of CBI officials carried out searches at the SSC office over the weekend. They are examining these documents and digital devices to corroborate the statements recorded in the case till date.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
May 31, 2022 5:54:15 am
Security personnel stand in front of CBI office (PTI Photo)

The CBI, investigating illegal appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff, have seized several documents, files and at least nine hard drives from the sealed office of School Service Commission (SSC) here in the city, a senior official of the agency said on Monday.

Earlier, CBI had snapped Internet connections of the server room of the SSC building in Salt Lake, to prevent any possible scope for evidence tampering during its investigation into alleged irregularities in appointments.

