JNU violence: Brazen attack on students a fascist surgical strike by BJP, says Mamata

CM Mamata Banerjee at Kapil muni temple in Ganga Sagar, South 24 Parganas, on Monday. (Express photo) CM Mamata Banerjee at Kapil muni temple in Ganga Sagar, South 24 Parganas, on Monday. (Express photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday termed the attack on students and teachers at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi a “fascist surgical strike” by the BJP, evoking sharp reactions from the saffron party, which said she should stop shedding “crocodile tears”.

She said that her career began with student politics, but never before she witnessed such a “brazen attack” on educational institutes. “Whatever is happening across the country is very disturbing. I, too, was involved with student politics at one point in time, but I have never witnessed or heard this sort of an attack on students and educational institutions before,” the Chief Minister said before beginning her three-day trip to Ganga Sagar.

Blaming the BJP for this attack, she said, “Yesterday’s (Sunday) was a fascist strike on the student community. In this (BJP) regime, whoever raises voice against the BJP, is dubbed an anti-national or a Pakistani. India is a democracy and we have our right to protest. How can someone be branded anti-national or Pakistani for his or her protest against the government?”

She alleged, “On one hand, they (BJP) have sent goons, and, on the other, they have asked the police not to take any action. What could the police do if they are asked by their higher-ups to stay put?”

On Sunday too, the CM had condemned the violence on the JNU campus, terming it a “henious act”. “We strongly condemn brutality unleashed against students/teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts. A shame on our democracy…,” she had tweeted.

She added that a four-member Trinamool Congress delegation is visiting JNU on Monday to express solidarity with the students and teachers.

Reacting to Banerjee’s comment, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “She should stop shedding crocodile tears for the students of JNU.”

