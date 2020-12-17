After Suvendu Adhikari, MLA Jitendra Tiwari quits TMC

Jitendra Tiwari is among several TMC leaders who have come out against the party leadership recently. (ANI)

Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari became the second leader after Suvendu Adhikari to quit the party on Thursday. Tiwari also resigned from the post of chairman of the administrative board of the Asansol Municipal Corporation. However, Tiwari said he would not resign from the MLA post.

The development comes days after Tiwari, MLA of Pandabeswar, wrote a letter to West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, accusing the government of depriving the industrial town of Asansol of central funds

under the smart city project.

In the letter, Tiwari wrote that the Centre had chosen Asansol under the Smart City Mission project under which the town would be granted funds wort Rs 2,000 crore for developmental work. But “due to political reasons Asansol wasn’t allowed to get the benefits of this project by the state government,” the letter stated.

Addressing the party workers on Thursday, Jitendra Tiwari said, “We have been deprived of the smart city. We have also been deprived of the solid waste management system. Asansol has been deprived of many development works.”

Explained | How politicians have moved in and out of TMC over the past decade

Incidentally, he was present in the meeting with Suvendu Adhikari at the house of Sunil Mondol, TMC MP from Burdwan-Purba on Wednesday night.

Jitendra Tiwari is among several TMC leaders who have come out against the party leadership recently. While party heavyweight Suvendhu Adhikari has quit TMC, Tiwari, TMC MP Sunil Mandal and Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee have also spoken out against the party.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.