Jitendra Rebel Tiwari loses party’s West Burdwan chief post, Rajib skips Howrah rally

The Trinamool Congress, which on Sunday made some organisational changes in its state and district units, removed Jitendra Tiwari from the post of the party’s West Burdwan district unit president.

Tiwari, the former administrator of Asansol Municipal Corporation, had recently voiced discontent over the running of the civic board and had resigned from the party only to rejoin days later.

Tiwari, who had vowed to work for TMC chief Mamata Banerjee after a meeting with the party leadership in the last week of December, has been replaced by Apurba Mukhopadhyay as the TMC district president.

“As an MLA and an ordinary worker, I will continue to serve my organisation. I am a member and trusted soldier of Mamata Banerjee. What else do I need?” Tiwari said after he was removed from the post.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee and TMC MLA Baishali Dalmia on Sunday skipped a party rally in Howrah, fuelling speculation that they may quit the party. The rally was led by Arup Roy and party MP Prasun Banerjee.

Rajib Banerjee’s absence from the rally comes a day after he continued his attack on his party, saying some party leaders were obstructing his “mission” to work for the welfare of people and grassroots workers.

In a Facebook Live, the minister said, “I wanted to do some good work for the people but failed to do because of some persons in the party.” The Domjur MLA said he was patiently waiting for the right time to get his grievances, “solely concerning the well-being of people”, and asked the TMC leadership to take “corrective steps” to bridge the gap between the party and the people.

Dalmia had earlier backed Laxmi Ratan Shukla after the latter quit the state Cabinet.