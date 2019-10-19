Jiagunj triple murder: Victims’ kin meet West Bengal CM Mamata Benerjee, say she promised ‘proper probe’

Family members of the Jiagunj murder victims met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday and said Banerjee assured them of a “proper investigation” by the police in the case.

Advertising

Bandhu Prakash Pal (40), a teacher, his wife Beauty Pal (30) and their son Angan (5) were found murdered at their residence in Lebu Bagan area of Jiaganj on October 8. While the body of the teacher and his son were found in one room, the wife’s body was found in another. Police sources said Pal and his wife were hacked to death with a sharp weapon, while their son was strangulated and hit on the head with a heavy object.

After 7 days, the police arrested a mason, identified as Utpal Behra, in the case. However, Pal’s family members had then said they were not satisfied with the district police investigation in the case and demanded a CBI inquiry.

But on Friday, Pal’s relatives said they were “satisfied after the meeting with the Chief Minister.” Beauty Pal’s brother, Sakshi Gopal Mondol, said, “Madam (Banerjee) assured us that the police are properly investigating the case.”

He added, “She is fully sympathetic with us. She heard every observation of ours and assured us accordingly.”