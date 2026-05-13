Jharkhand Maoist leader held in Kolkata; aide surrenders

Commissioner Nand said that after years of involvement, Patra now wishes to lead a normal life and return to the mainstream.

Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested Shraddha Biswas, alias Bela, a veteran Maoist leader from Jharkhand, from the North Kashipur area. A resident of Chakdaha in Nadia, Bela was a member of the Maoists’ Jharkhand Regional Committee and had been active in that state for long.

In a separate development, Madhai Patra, a Maoist from Hooghly who was also active in Jharkhand, surrendered to police on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at Alipore Bodyguard Lines on Tuesday afternoon, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand said Bela was apprehended acting on a tip-off. She had recently come to Kolkata for unknown reasons. Investigations are on to ascertain when she arrived in the city and the purpose of her visit. Her physical health is currently poor, the Commissioner said.