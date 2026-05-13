Jharkhand Maoist leader held in Kolkata; aide surrenders

Bela had been active in Jharkhand since 2005 and she primarily operated in Ghatshila and Purba and Paschim Singhbhum. There are over 20 cases registered against her in Jharkhand, with the Commissioner citing the figure as 23.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataMay 13, 2026 05:42 AM IST
Kolkata PoliceCommissioner Nand said that after years of involvement, Patra now wishes to lead a normal life and return to the mainstream.
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Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested Shraddha Biswas, alias Bela, a veteran Maoist leader from Jharkhand, from the North Kashipur area. A resident of Chakdaha in Nadia, Bela was a member of the Maoists’ Jharkhand Regional Committee and had been active in that state for long.

In a separate development, Madhai Patra, a Maoist from Hooghly who was also active in Jharkhand, surrendered to police on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at Alipore Bodyguard Lines on Tuesday afternoon, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand said Bela was apprehended acting on a tip-off. She had recently come to Kolkata for unknown reasons. Investigations are on to ascertain when she arrived in the city and the purpose of her visit. Her physical health is currently poor, the Commissioner said.

Bela had been active in Jharkhand since 2005 and she primarily operated in Ghatshila and Purba and Paschim Singhbhum. There are over 20 cases registered against her in Jharkhand, with the Commissioner citing the figure as 23.

The Jharkhand government had announced a Rs 15-lakh reward for her arrest/capture.

In 2004-05, her name had surfaced in a case in Belpahari, Paschim Medinipur and she was arrested then but did not return to West Bengal after securing bail.

“If required, the Jharkhand Police will come and interrogate her,” Nand told media persons, adding that further information might be obtained by interrogating the arrested leader, he added.

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Meanwhile, Patra, a resident of Jangipara in Hooghly, who had been involved in Maoist activities for years, surrendered on Tuesday. He was first arrested in 2007. After being released on bail, he moved to Jharkhand to continue his activities.

Commissioner Nand said that after years of involvement, Patra now wishes to lead a normal life and return to the mainstream.

He will be assisted under the government’s existing surrender and rehabilitation package.

“When I first joined the party, its principles were good. But later, those principles changed, and society changed as well. Considering all this, I decided to return to the mainstream,” Madhai Patra said during the press conference.

 

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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