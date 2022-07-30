Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs held in West Bengal with huge amount of cash

Updated: July 30, 2022 9:52:39 pm
Three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand were stopped in West Bengal’s Howrah district by the police on Saturday night after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle, a senior officer said.
Acting on a tip-off, the vehicle in which MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were travelling was intercepted on National Highway-16 at Ranihati in Panchla police station area, she said.
Howrah,West Bengal| We’ve nabbed 3 MLAs of Congress from Jharkhand namely Irfan Ansari, MLA from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap, MLA from Khijri & Naman Bixal, MLA from Kolebira with huge amounts of cash. We would only be able to count it once counting machines come: SP Swati Bhangalia pic.twitter.com/yo8VYyW9Yq
— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022
“We had specific input that a huge amount of money was being transported in a car. We started checking the vehicles, and intercepted this car in which three MLAs were travelling. A huge amount of cash was found in the vehicle,” said Swati Bhangalia, the superintendent of police of Howrah (Rural).
“Cash counting machines are being brought in to ascertain the total amount. The MLAs are also being questioned about the source of the money and where it was being taken to,” she added.
Ansari is the MLA of Jamtara, while Kachchap is the legislator of Khijri in Ranchi district, and Kongari is the MLA of Kolebira in Simdega district.
