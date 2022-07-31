scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Jharkhand Congress MLAs arrested in Bengal after being detained with Rs 49 lakh in cash

The police said the cash recovered from Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachhap and Naman Vixel Kongari amounts to Rs 49 lakh. A driver and an associate of the MLAs have also been arrested.

Written by Sweety Kumari | Kolkata |
Updated: July 31, 2022 5:09:47 pm
Security personnel recover illegal money during a search operation in a vehicle belonging to a Congress MLA, in Ranchi. (PTI)

The Howrah police Sunday arrested three Jharkhand Congress MLAs – Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Vixel Kongari – who were detained in West Bengal on Saturday after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle, officers said. The cash recovered amounts to Rs 49 lakh, the police said, adding that a driver and an associate were also arrested.

SP Howrah (Rural) Swati Bhangalia told The Indian Express that an investigation is underway. “This is a huge sum of unaccounted money. From where they got the cash is part of the investigation. For now, five people have been arrested because they failed to give a reasonable explanation for the cash,” she said. All five were arrested after prolonged questioning that lasted over 24 hours.

The MLAs were travelling from Jamtara in Jharkhand to East Midnapore in West Bengal by road when the police intercepted their car in Howrah. According to police sources, during investigation they found that the MLAs had gone to Guwahati on Friday and returned on Saturday. However, on being asked the purpose of their visit, they were unable to give a proper explanation, officers said.

Political Pulse |Among Jharkhand Congress MLAs held in Bengal, a legatee, a first-time legislator & a ‘simple tribal leader’

The police said they had received a tip-off that a group of people with a huge amount of cash was travelling in a car on Saturday. After being caught the MLAs initially claimed that they were planning to buy sarees from Burrabazar, a popular marketplace in Kolkata where sarees are available at cheaper rates, for a tribal festival in Jharkhand, officers said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things

A case has been lodged at Panchla police station under section 420 (cheating and fraud), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 171E (bribery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 8/9 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Also read |Cong Bermo MLA files complaint against 3 party MLAs caught with wads of cash

The arrest has also triggered a political blame game in West Bengal. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, “The way the TMC is reacting it seems it was the TMC’s money which they were trying to siphon off with the help of Sonia Gandhi and the Congress.”

More from Kolkata

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh slammed Majumdar’s statement. “Majumdar is suffering from an identity crisis. About this money recovery, one person who can explain better is Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who appears to be an expert in cash recoveries,” Ghosh said in an apparent reference to Chowdhury’s earlier statements related to the recovery of cash in the SSC scam. “Also, there is a possibility that the money was to be used to destabilise the Jharkhand government as well,” he added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's house

2

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted

3

Mirabai Chanu drives fans into hysteria like Mary Kom and Vijender once did

4

Bra, unhooked: For that heaven of freedom

5

Govt stand: Personal law review only if ‘sizeable majority’ seek change

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to kn...
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to kn...
Explained: Who were the Razakars, accused of horrific crimes during the 1...
Explained: Who were the Razakars, accused of horrific crimes during the 1...
Among Jharkhand Congress MLAs held in Bengal, a legatee, a first-time leg...
Among Jharkhand Congress MLAs held in Bengal, a legatee, a first-time leg...
'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Aka...
'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Aka...
'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?
Explained

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75
Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Haryana Police search Rohingya camps to identify ‘anti-nationals’

Haryana Police search Rohingya camps to identify ‘anti-nationals’

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?
The Sunday Profile

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?

Premium
Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss
Chess Olympiad

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement