scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Jhalda civic body: Congress asks Governor to step in

TMC govt has appointed administrator

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress, TMC, C V Ananda Bose, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsTMC govt throttling democracy, says Adhir

Accusing the Trinamool Congress government of conspiring to destroy democratic rights of people, Congress West Bengal president and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, sought the Governor’s intervention to resolve the issues concerning the Jhalda Municipality that has been embroiled in a controversy since the civic polls in February.

This is the second letter Chowdhury has written to the newly appointed Governor  CV Ananda Bose regarding the civic body in Purulia district, urging the Governor to look “into this morass of political dirty game and retrieve the ethos of democracy”.

After the Congress won trust vote in November-end, it was supposed to form the civic body board within seven days (till Monday). But the state government on Friday nominated an administrator for the municipality while the Congress on Saturday formed the board and elected Sheela Chatterjee as new chairman.

Chowdhury wrote in the fresh letter, “I am constrained to seek your intervention as the constitutional head (of the state) with regard to tyranny of state instrumentalities. Ever since the outcome of Jhalda Municipality election indicated the defeat of ruling party, a reign of terror was unleashed to thwart any attempt of Congress to constitute the board. In a deliberate design an elected Congress councillor Tapan Kandu was eliminated which prompted the investigation of CBI itself.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAPPremium
This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAP
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...Premium
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...Premium
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...
The Neu Air India Flight PathPremium
The Neu Air India Flight Path

Instead of an elected chairman, an administrator was appointed by breaching the laid-out norms, let alone statutory provisions of Municipality Act, he alleged.

“…when the government institutions itself are throttling the democratic rights of elected people, I thought it prudent to flag your attention and seek your intervention into this morass of political dirty game and retrieve the ethos of democracy.”

The Congress last month had formed the municipal board after five TMC councillors remained absent during the trust vote. As a result, the TMC lost control of the urban body. The trust vote was scheduled on the directions of the Calcutta High Court after the Congress and Independent councillors brought a no-confidence motion against civic body chairman Suresh Agarwal.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Congress decided to again move the High court to seek a solution.

More from Kolkata

The TMC, however, claimed the trust vote which was called by Congress was not legal. State Municipal Affair Minister Firhad Hakim said the new administrator will call the meeting in which a call on the chairman will be taken.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 02:49:12 am
Next Story

England beat Senegal 3-0 to set up quarter-final clash with France

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close