Jawhar Sircar files nomination as TMC’s Rajya Sabha candidate

Former Prasar Bharti CEO Jawhar Sircar files his nomination at the state Assembly in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Former Prasar Bharati Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jawhar Sircar on Wednesday filed his nomination to the Rajya Sabha as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate. The ruling party in the state had announced Sircar’s candidature on Saturday to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Dinesh Trivedi, who joined the BJP before the state elections.

“To me, it’s incredible. I have been in government service for 42 years. But I was not involved with any political party. There were plenty of choices for TMC but Mamata Banerjee chose me and kept faith in me, I am very much grateful. If elected, I will be able to show the country how the Modi government is cheating people,” the former bureaucrat said after submitting his papers.

Sircar is almost certain to be elected as a Rajya Sabha member in the August 9 by-election as the TMC has a massive majority in the Assembly. The former IAS officer was the Culture Secretary from late 2008 to February 2012, and reported directly to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for most of his tenure. During his tenure, he initiated long-pending reforms and took up the modernisation of museums, archives, and libraries for which he was awarded the British Museum Medal.

He quit Prasar Bharati in October 2016, four months before his scheduled retirement. At present, he is the chairperson of the board of governors of the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences in Kolkata, which is a premier research institute established in 1973. He has been on the governing bodies and trusts of numerous national-level cultural institutions in India, including the National Library and the National Archives.