Monday, Jan 16, 2023

January 9 protests outside justice Mantha’s courtroom: Bar Council of India panel to submit report today

On Wednesday, the council authorities will decide whether to take action against the lawyers involved in the protests.

Lawyers protest against the visit of a team from the Bar Council of India at the Calcutta High Court on Monday. Express
January 9 protests outside justice Mantha’s courtroom: Bar Council of India panel to submit report today
A PANEL of the Bar Council of India on Monday reached the Calcutta High Court to look into the recent protests by a section of lawyers in front of the courtroom of High Court Justice Rajashekhar Mantha. The panel is expected to submit a report on Tuesday in connection with the January 9 incident.

On Wednesday, the council authorities will decide whether to take action against the lawyers involved in the protests. On January 12, the council held a press conference in New Delhi, during which it criticised the lawyers’ conduct.

The January 9 protests were held by some lawyers outside Justice Mantha’s courtroom over certain orders passed by him.

The council panel, comprising senior advocates Ravindra Raizada, Ashok Mehta and advocate Bandana Kaur Grover, reached Kolkata on Sunday. On Monday, they held separate meetings with the registrar general Chaitali Chatterjee and the president of the Bar Association, Arunabha Ghosh, over the issue. The three-member panel also interacted with Bar Council of West Bengal chairman Ashok Deb.

After the meeting, Mehta told mediapersons, “The matter is sub judice and a report has to be submitted. So, commenting on this will not be right.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 04:08 IST
