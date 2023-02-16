January 21 violence: ISF MLA sent to police custody for five days

ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui was on Wednesday remanded in police custody for five days by a court here. The case was registered by Kolkata Leather Complex police station in connection with a protest and vandalism in Bhangar on January 21.

A group of ISF supporters organised a protest outside the court. The Kolkata Police has submitted a 32-page chargesheet against the ISF MLA and other accused persons.

He has been charged for attempt to murder and under various IPC sections, including vandalism of public property and unlawful assembly.

Siddiqui and 17 ISF supporters were arrested on January 21 during a demonstration in Kolkata to demand the arrest of a TMC leader after a spate of clashes with the ruling party’s supporters in Bhangar.

Siddiqui was arrested for attacking the police and was sent to judicial custody till February 15.

Later Indian Secular Front (ISF) supporters held a protest march in Kolkata against the arrest of party leader Naushad Siddiqui and 17 workers. A Calcutta court rejected Siddiqie’s bail the same day and again on February 1. Then the court extended his custody till February 15.