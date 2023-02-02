scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
January 21 violence: ISF MLA sent to judicial custody for 15 days

The police have booked Siddiqui and the other arrested persons under several charges, including illegal assembly, destroying government property and attempt to murder on police personnel on duty.

ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui being produced at a court in Kolkata Wednesday. Partha Paul
MLA NAUSHAD Siddiqui was on Wednesday sent to jail for 15 days by a court in Kolkata that rejected his bail application. The Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA, along with 17 ISF supporters, was arrested on January 21 after they allegedly clashed with the police and TMC supporters at Esplanade area in Kolkata.

The next day, Siddiqui was produced in a court that sent him to police custody for nine days.

Over that weekend, the battle between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the ISF for control of Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district spilled over on the streets of Kolkata as protesters clashed with the police after refusing to lift a blockade in the city. At least eight policemen were injured in the clash.

The ISF, formed in 2021 by Furfura Sharif cleric Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui, was protesting against the “attack” on its workers allegedly by TMC supporters led by local strongman and former MLA Arabul Islam in Hatishala. The alleged incident occurred when the ISF workers were travelling to Kolkata to mark the party’s foundation day.

The ISF did not immediately react to Friday’s development. However, sources said an “internal meeting” of the ISF would be held soon.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 04:57 IST
