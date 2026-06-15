West Bengal Jan Kalyan Shivir: Schemes, benefits, camp locations explained

The West Bengal government rolled out its mega three-day administrative outreach programme, the Jan Kalyan Shivir (JKS), on Monday. Designed as a convergent, single-window platform, the JKS camps aim to bridge the gap between intended beneficiaries and various welfare schemes of the central and state governments.
Jan Kalyan Shivir camps enable on-the-spot registration and verification for schemes like Annapurna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. They bring together 19 departments providing over 54 services under one roof, and also faciltate document assistance and active grievance redress.
To ensure a smooth executive rollout of the JKS, Nabanna has deployed senior IAS officers across districts to monitor logistics. In urban landscapes like the Howrah Municipal Corporation, specialised task forces led by municipal commissioners are overseeing the decentralised setup, where one urban camp is mapped to cover roughly every 10 wards. The camps are people-centric, offering free facilities including drinking water, basic medical help desks, and free photocopying services so that residents do not face documentation hurdles.
How is it different from Duare Sarkar?
Every voter in the state with a valid phone number has received a text message about the JKS, according to officials. The message reads, “The Government of West Bengal invites you to ‘Jan Kalyan Shivir’ organised from June 15 to 17, 2026. To avail of the benefits of various central and state government schemes, please visit your nearest camp between 10 am and 5 pm. For detailed information, please contact your local municipality or block office.”
Observers and administrative experts feel that while the previous government’s flagship Duare Sarkar initiative laid the groundwork for camp-based governance, it frequently drew criticism over localised gatekeeping, structural bureaucratic bottlenecks, and a perceived lack of transparency in beneficiary selection. Instead of relying on word-of-mouth or local party workers to mobilise crowds, the government has dispatched automated, direct SMS invitations to every individual registered on the voter list with a valid mobile number.
Key schemes available at JKS camps
For the first time, these camps feature dedicated facilitation counters for applications under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The prominent schemes available at the counters have been structured into key service categories:
Direct financial support, pensions and banking
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi & Kisan Credit Card: Financial support and credit lines for farmers.
PM Jan Dhan Yojana: On-the-spot zero-balance bank account openings.
Story continues below this ad
Social security pensions: Atal Pension Yojana, PM Shram Yogi Maandhan, and Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojana (BMSSY).
Insurance coverage: Low-premium insurance applications via PM Jeevan Jyoti Beema Yojana and PM Suraksha Beema Yojana.
Education and youth empowerment
Scholarship: Pre-matric and post-matric scholarships, Shikshashree (for SC/ST students), and Medhashree (for OBC students).
Credit and training: West Bengal Student Credit Card, National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS), PM Internship Scheme (PMIS), and skill-development portals like Utkarsh Bangla.
Housing, civic services, and land records
Story continues below this ad
Urban housing: PM Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) for affordable housing assistance.
Land administration: Counters for fast-tracked mutation of land records, minor correction of land records, and patta applications.
Essential IDs: Dedicated counters for Aadhaar enrolment and seeding and E-Shram card registration.
Livelihood, loans and women’s welfare
Business and vendor loans: Mudra Loans, PM-SVANidhi (Street Vendor Loans), and PM Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).
Story continues below this ad
Women and child development: Flagship schemes including Kanyashree Yojana, Sukanya Samridhi Yojana (SSY), Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and the Annapurna Yojana.
Artisan support: Financial and tool-kit benefits under PM-Vishwakarma and PM Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM-VIKAS).
How to avail of benefits?
The administration has deployed self-help group members at the venues to distribute bilingual pamphlets (in English and Bengali) and assist residents with form-filling. There will be QR codes, too.
People looking to track their nearest camp location can scan the official QR code provided on the state notices or log on to jks.wb.gov.in. For immediate assistance, call the helplines 18003450117 and 033-22140152, or email jankalyanshivirwb@gmail.com.