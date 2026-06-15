West Bengal Jan Kalyan Shivir: Schemes, benefits, camp locations explained

Jan Kalyan Shivir camps enable on-the-spot registration and verification for schemes like Annapurna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
4 min readKolkataUpdated: Jun 15, 2026 04:05 PM IST
Jan Kalyan Shivir West BengalThe Jan Kalyan Shivir camps are people-centric, offering free facilities including drinking water, basic medical help desks, and free photocopying services. (AI-generated image)
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The West Bengal government rolled out its mega three-day administrative outreach programme, the Jan Kalyan Shivir (JKS), on Monday. Designed as a convergent, single-window platform, the JKS camps aim to bridge the gap between intended beneficiaries and various welfare schemes of the central and state governments.

What are Jan Kalyan Shivirs?

Jan Kalyan Shivir camps enable on-the-spot registration and verification for schemes like Annapurna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. They bring together 19 departments providing over 54 services under one roof, and also faciltate document assistance and active grievance redress.

To ensure a smooth executive rollout of the JKS, Nabanna has deployed senior IAS officers across districts to monitor logistics. In urban landscapes like the Howrah Municipal Corporation, specialised task forces led by municipal commissioners are overseeing the decentralised setup, where one urban camp is mapped to cover roughly every 10 wards. The camps are people-centric, offering free facilities including drinking water, basic medical help desks, and free photocopying services so that residents do not face documentation hurdles.

How is it different from Duare Sarkar?

Every voter in the state with a valid phone number has received a text message about the JKS, according to officials. The message reads, “The Government of West Bengal invites you to ‘Jan Kalyan Shivir’ organised from June 15 to 17, 2026. To avail of the benefits of various central and state government schemes, please visit your nearest camp between 10 am and 5 pm. For detailed information, please contact your local municipality or block office.”

Observers and administrative experts feel that while the previous government’s flagship Duare Sarkar initiative laid the groundwork for camp-based governance, it frequently drew criticism over localised gatekeeping, structural bureaucratic bottlenecks, and a perceived lack of transparency in beneficiary selection. Instead of relying on word-of-mouth or local party workers to mobilise crowds, the government has dispatched automated, direct SMS invitations to every individual registered on the voter list with a valid mobile number.

Key schemes available at JKS camps

For the first time, these camps feature dedicated facilitation counters for applications under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The prominent schemes available at the counters have been structured into key service categories:

Direct financial support, pensions and banking

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi & Kisan Credit Card: Financial support and credit lines for farmers.

PM Jan Dhan Yojana: On-the-spot zero-balance bank account openings.

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Social security pensions: Atal Pension Yojana, PM Shram Yogi Maandhan, and Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojana (BMSSY).

Insurance coverage: Low-premium insurance applications via PM Jeevan Jyoti Beema Yojana and PM Suraksha Beema Yojana.

Education and youth empowerment

Scholarship: Pre-matric and post-matric scholarships, Shikshashree (for SC/ST students), and Medhashree (for OBC students).

Credit and training: West Bengal Student Credit Card, National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS), PM Internship Scheme (PMIS), and skill-development portals like Utkarsh Bangla.

Housing, civic services, and land records

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Urban housing: PM Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) for affordable housing assistance.

Land administration: Counters for fast-tracked mutation of land records, minor correction of land records, and patta applications.

Essential IDs: Dedicated counters for Aadhaar enrolment and seeding and E-Shram card registration.

Livelihood, loans and women’s welfare

Business and vendor loans: Mudra Loans, PM-SVANidhi (Street Vendor Loans), and PM Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

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Women and child development: Flagship schemes including Kanyashree Yojana, Sukanya Samridhi Yojana (SSY), Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and the Annapurna Yojana.

Artisan support: Financial and tool-kit benefits under PM-Vishwakarma and PM Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM-VIKAS).

How to avail of benefits?

The administration has deployed self-help group members at the venues to distribute bilingual pamphlets (in English and Bengali) and assist residents with form-filling. There will be QR codes, too.

People looking to track their nearest camp location can scan the official QR code provided on the state notices or log on to jks.wb.gov.in. For immediate assistance, call the helplines 18003450117 and 033-22140152, or email jankalyanshivirwb@gmail.com.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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