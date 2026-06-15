West Bengal Jan Kalyan Shivir: Schemes, benefits, camp locations explained

The Jan Kalyan Shivir camps are people-centric, offering free facilities including drinking water, basic medical help desks, and free photocopying services. (AI-generated image)

The West Bengal government rolled out its mega three-day administrative outreach programme, the Jan Kalyan Shivir (JKS), on Monday. Designed as a convergent, single-window platform, the JKS camps aim to bridge the gap between intended beneficiaries and various welfare schemes of the central and state governments.

What are Jan Kalyan Shivirs?

Jan Kalyan Shivir camps enable on-the-spot registration and verification for schemes like Annapurna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. They bring together 19 departments providing over 54 services under one roof, and also faciltate document assistance and active grievance redress.

To ensure a smooth executive rollout of the JKS, Nabanna has deployed senior IAS officers across districts to monitor logistics. In urban landscapes like the Howrah Municipal Corporation, specialised task forces led by municipal commissioners are overseeing the decentralised setup, where one urban camp is mapped to cover roughly every 10 wards. The camps are people-centric, offering free facilities including drinking water, basic medical help desks, and free photocopying services so that residents do not face documentation hurdles.