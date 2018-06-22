J&K situation will change under Governor’s rule: Mahesh Sharma

Mahesh Sharma. Mahesh Sharma.

The Union minister of state for culture and tourism, Mahesh Sharma, on Thursday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir will improve under the Governor’s rule.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an International Yoga Day event in Kolkata, Sharma said, “We kept it (alliance) for three years, but now with the present political situation having changed, the time has come for such a rule (Governor’s rule). A rule where the might of the state can take on terrorists with the help of the people. With the imposition of Governor’s rule, the situation in the state will change for the better, and the change is already apparent with the security forces and police working with more confidence now.”

According to the minister, the BJP had entered into an alliance with the PDP to form the government to improve situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Governor’s Rule was imposed in the state on Wednesday after the BJP withdrew its support to the PDP government.

Without naming any country, the minister said, “The entire world knows the role of a country in Kashmir. That country now stands isolated in the entire world.”

