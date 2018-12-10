Jalpaiguri tutor booked for sexual assault on minor: Cops

A private tutor has been booked after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl for the last six months in Jalpaiguri. Police sources said a search operation is on to find the 27-year-old accused, who has been absconding since the victim’s parents submitted a complaint.

The matter allegedly came to light a few days ago, when the 13-year-old girl’s family members found that she was receiving calls from the tutor on her grandmother’s phone late at night. When they asked the girl about the matter, she told them about what had transpired, said police sources.

“We have received a complaint from the girl’s mother on December 7. The girl was sent for a medical examination and a search operation was immediately initiated for the accused,” said a senior police officer.

Raids are on to find the accused, but he left his phone behind before absconding, which increased the difficulty in tracking him, said police, adding they were also questioning some of his associates.

Police said they are waiting for the medical report . “…after it does, we will be in a better position to comment. However, a case has been registered under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 376 (3) of the IPC,” said the officer.