Jalpaiguri flash flood: Mamata meets families of victims, assures help

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met the family members of those who were killed after being washed away in a flash flood in the Mal River in Jalpaiguri district during Durga idol immersion on October 5 and announced all possible assistance to them.

She met the families of six of the eight people killed in the tragedy.

Shortly after reaching Malbazar, Banerjee visited the residence of one of the deceased, where relatives of the other five victims had also gathered. “The incident was unfortunate. I will stand with the families,” she said.

“I have also called the youngsters who saved others’ lives for a meeting tomorrow. I would also meet the two more families who lost their loved ones. I was told that they could not come here to meet today,” she added.

The CM also sought to know from them if any lapse on the part of the local administration had led to the tragedy. Later, talking to reporters, she said, “I am grateful to the locals who saved the lives of several people. Around 450 people were rescued from the river,” Banerjee, who is on a four-day trip to north Bengal, said.

She asked Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, who is accompanying her on the tour, to extend all possible assistance to the relatives as and when required.

The state government has paid a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the eight deceased.

Earlier, before leaving for North Bengal, Banerjee, at Kolkata airport, had described the Mal River incident as “unfortunate” and said that she could not visit Jalpaiguri earlier owing to some pre-scheduled programmes.

“I couldn’t visit Jalpaiguri at that time because of the Durga Puja Carnival and other scheduled programmes,” she said.

The CM will be hosting a ‘Bijaya Sammilani’ event in Siliguri on October 19, where eminent personalities of the region have been invited.

